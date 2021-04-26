Sindh closes all educational institutions as Covid third wave intensifies

KARACHI – Sindh government Monday closed all schools, colleges, and universities across the province as the third wave of novel coronavirus intensifies.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting with the provincial task force on coronavirus at CM House.

Taking it to Twitter, the PPP leader and Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahhab wrote All schools, colleges, and universities shall remain closed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. He also added that offices in the province shall also operate with an essential staff of 20 percent only.

The decision has been taken in wake of the rapid increase of the deadly virus during Ramadan and before the Eid holidays.

On Sunday, Sindh Government also wrote a letter to the Federal Interior Ministry requesting deployment of the Pakistan Army in the province to enforce strict Covid-19 SOP's.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 4,825 new coronavirus cases while 70 people died to the deadly virus while the number of patients in hospitals has increased and the country is using almost 90 percent of its oxygen supply.