Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,072 new infections, 62 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 62 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,072 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,128 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 557,591.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,008 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 514,951. The total count of active cases is 30,512 and the positivity rate stands at 3.3 percent.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

At least 251,758 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 161,757 in Punjab 68,786 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 42,188 in Islamabad, 18,891 in Balochistan, 9,291 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,920 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,948 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,157 in Sindh, 1,970 in KP, 481 in Islamabad, 273 in Azad Kashmir, 197 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 31,713 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while 8,288,091 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Tuesday, a smart lockdown imposed in six areas of Lahore after a surge in coronavirus cases. These areas have been placed under lockdown for two weeks.