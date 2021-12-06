Pakistan logs 336 new Covid infections, 10 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD − At least 10 people died of the novel disease while 336 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,777 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,287,161.

Pakistan conducted a total of 42,944 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.78 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 862. Around 858 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,246,464.

Statistics 6 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,944

Positive Cases: 336

Positivity %: 0.78%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 862 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 6, 2021

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 11,920.

As many as 476,830 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,519 in Punjab, 180,383 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,930 in Islamabad, 33,507 in Balochistan, 34,579 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,041 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,626 in Sindh, 5,862 in KP, 960 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 360 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.