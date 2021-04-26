Saudi Arabia launches SR200 bank note to mark 5th anniversary of Vision 2030
Share
RIYADH – The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia Sunday introduced a new banknote worth 200 Saudi Riyal to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the launch of Kingdom Vision 2030.
The new currency note was launched on the occasion of the five-year anniversary of launching “Kingdom’s Vision 2030”, in the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.
بمناسبة مرور خمسة أعوام على إطلاق "رؤية المملكة 2030"، أصدر #البنك_المركزي_السعودي ورقة نقدية من فئة المائتي ريال.#مائتا_ريال#رؤية_2030_واقع_يتحقق#SAMA pic.twitter.com/DOy5Gp4kR0— SAMA | البنك المركزي السعودي (@SAMA_GOV) April 24, 2021
The central bank stated that the new currency note was printed according to the latest standards in the field of banknote printing. The note of SR200 is distinguished by many technical specifications including high-quality security features, unique design, and attractive colors.
The note of SR200 comes in grey color with a picture of the founder King Abdul Aziz on the front of the banknote while the logo of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 can be seen on it.
A picture of Qasr Al Hukm of Riyadh was also printed at the back of the banknote.
Oman becomes the latest GCC country to introduce ... 05:52 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
OMAN – Oman has introduced a 5 percent value-added tax (VAT), becoming the fourth Gulf Cooperation Council ...
- Pakistan to vaccinate people above 40 years of age from tomorrow12:58 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Sindh closes all educational institutions as Covid third wave ...12:23 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Saudi Arabia launches SR200 bank note to mark 5th anniversary of ...12:05 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- #ShafqatMehmood trends on Twitter as Cambridge exams start in Pakistan11:05 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Mufti Muneeb, other TLP supporters likely to be placed on fourth ...10:35 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat voices support for Pakistani students to cancel exams02:29 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Kangana thanks Pakistanis for ‘standing by India in testing times’12:00 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation06:37 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021