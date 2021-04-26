Saudi Arabia launches SR200 bank note to mark 5th anniversary of Vision 2030
Web Desk
12:05 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Saudi Arabia launches SR200 bank note to mark 5th anniversary of Vision 2030
Share

RIYADH – The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia Sunday introduced a new banknote worth 200 Saudi Riyal to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the launch of Kingdom Vision 2030.

The new currency note was launched on the occasion of the five-year anniversary of launching “Kingdom’s Vision 2030”, in the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

The central bank stated that the new currency note was printed according to the latest standards in the field of banknote printing. The note of SR200 is distinguished by many technical specifications including high-quality security features, unique design, and attractive colors.

The note of SR200 comes in grey color with a picture of the founder King Abdul Aziz on the front of the banknote while the logo of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 can be seen on it.

A picture of Qasr Al Hukm of Riyadh was also printed at the back of the banknote.

Oman becomes the latest GCC country to introduce ... 05:52 PM | 18 Apr, 2021

OMAN – Oman has introduced a 5 percent value-added tax (VAT), becoming the fourth Gulf Cooperation Council ...

More From This Category
Indonesian submarine found broken up in pieces on ...
08:09 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
Over 80 dead in Iraq coronavirus hospital fire
07:30 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
US, NATO start withdrawal of troops from Afghan ...
06:33 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Turkey rejects, denounces US recognition of 1915 ...
03:26 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Nepal erects replica of iconic tower in Kathmandu ...
11:56 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
COVID-19: Iran bans flights from Pakistan, India
05:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiman Khan criticised over latest viral video
02:48 PM | 25 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr