Saudi Arabia launches SR200 bank note to mark 5th anniversary of Vision 2030

RIYADH – The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia Sunday introduced a new banknote worth 200 Saudi Riyal to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the launch of Kingdom Vision 2030.

The new currency note was launched on the occasion of the five-year anniversary of launching “Kingdom’s Vision 2030”, in the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

بمناسبة مرور خمسة أعوام على إطلاق "رؤية المملكة 2030"، أصدر #البنك_المركزي_السعودي ورقة نقدية من فئة المائتي ريال.#مائتا_ريال#رؤية_2030_واقع_يتحقق#SAMA pic.twitter.com/DOy5Gp4kR0 — SAMA | البنك المركزي السعودي (@SAMA_GOV) April 24, 2021

The central bank stated that the new currency note was printed according to the latest standards in the field of banknote printing. The note of SR200 is distinguished by many technical specifications including high-quality security features, unique design, and attractive colors.

The note of SR200 comes in grey color with a picture of the founder King Abdul Aziz on the front of the banknote while the logo of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 can be seen on it.

A picture of Qasr Al Hukm of Riyadh was also printed at the back of the banknote.