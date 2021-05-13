PM Imran holds telephone call with King Salman, vows to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday held a telephone call with the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He profoundly thanked His Majesty the King for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the auspicious opportunity to allow the delegation to enter the Holy Kaaba and the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him), and congratulated him on the success of the visit.

The Prime Minister while recalling his recent meeting with HRH Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman reaffirmed the strong, brotherly relations between the two countries and conveyed the deep reverence, which Pakistan accords to the Saudi leadership. The two leaders exchanged views on issues of bilateral significance and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI held a telephone call with the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, today. pic.twitter.com/rFpYbAWr8t — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 12, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed Pakistan's resolute commitment to the sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as defence of the Two Holy Mosques. He further commended the Kingdom’s role as the leader of Muslim Ummah and also underscored its contribution to the promotion of regional peace.

Prime Minister expressed concerns on the latest situation in Palestine and condemned the Israeli Forces' heinous attack during the month of Ramazan on the Palestinians in and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque, defying all norms of humanity and international law.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on Eid ul Fitr.

Prime Minister extended the invitation to King Salman to visit Pakistan. It was agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.