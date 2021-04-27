Pakistan bans tourism, travelling during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan, in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, has decided to close all tourist resorts, public parks, and hotels in and around tourist spots during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The government has announced new restrictions as the South Asian country continues to battle the third wave of the deadly virus.

A notification issued by the Interior Ministry in this regard stated that as per the new measures announced by the incumbent government, inter-city and inter-provincial transport will also be banned during Eid holidays.

The notification further added that routes leading to tourist spots will also be closed with special focus on Northern Areas.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry has also directed to ensure timely issuance of SOPs for Itekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Jumma-tul-Wida, and Eid prayers.

Pakistan today reported 4,487 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths. The tally of infections has crossed 800,000 and the death toll is now 17,329. A total of 699,816 people have recovered from the virus, but the recovery rate has fallen to 86.9% recently.