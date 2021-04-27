Aiman Khan reveals her forever favourite actor

Pakistani star Aiman Khan left fans swooning over her latest post on Instagram.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Khan revealed that superstar Humayun Saeed is her forever favourite star.

Khan and husband Muneed Butt were recently invited to gameshow Jeeto Pakistan where the they met Humayun Saaed.

Sharing a beautiful photo with the Meray Paas Tum Ho star, the Ishq Tamasha actress wrote, “Forever favourite @saeedhumayun.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Commenting on the post, Muneeb Butt also commented alongside Saeed.

Earlier, Aiman Khan was lambasted over a promotional video where the netizens felt she was overreacting. Moreover, Khan is currently on a short hiatus from acting.