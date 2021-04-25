Aiman Khan criticised over latest viral video
Aiman Khan landed herself in trouble after posting a promotional video on her Instagram handle.
Recently a promotional food video of Aiman Khan was posted on Instagram, in which she was seen eating Biryani. As soon as Aiman’s video was shared, it was flooded with so many critical comments.
The netizens criticised Aiman on almost everything she did in the video. According to the viewers, Aiman is doing so much overacting and making a lot of noise with the fork while eating and some of the fans also bashed her on eating rice with a fork.
