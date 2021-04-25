Babar Azam topples Kohli, becomes fastest to score 2,000 T20I runs
Web Desk
03:09 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam topples Kohli, becomes fastest to score 2,000 T20I runs
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan captain Babar Azam has toppled Indian captain Virat Kohli's record as he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 in the limited format.

The ICC number-one ranked ODI player has achieved the impressive feat from just 52 T20I innings while the Indian skipper managed to do the same in 56 innings.

The recent triumph makes Azam the third Pakistani batsman and eleventh in the world to achieve the feat. The other two Pakistani who are a part of this exclusive club are Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez - they also scored 2,000 T20I runs.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has moved up by a place to second spot in the ICC men's rankings for T20I batters.

His record-breaking 122 off 59 balls against Proteas saw him gain 47 points to displace Australia's Aaron Finch from the second position.

Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli as world's No 1 ... 01:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan captain Babar Azam Wednesday officially dethroned Indian captain Virat Kohli as the top-ranked ...

More From This Category
Aiman Khan criticised over latest viral video
02:48 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
South African cricketer Bjorn Fortuin, wife ...
01:28 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
PAKvZIM: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs, win ...
10:54 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar ...
06:59 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
No, Punjab police aren’t denailing this man in ...
04:03 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
'Holy deal' – Karachi woman buys 208 burgers ...
03:12 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiman Khan criticised over latest viral video
02:48 PM | 25 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr