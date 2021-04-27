Pakistan announces to delay all exams till June 15

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced on Tuesday to postpone all exams till June 15 amid worsening situation of COVID-19 in the country.

He was addressing a press conference, flanked by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, related to the violation of coronavirus SOPs outside of Cambridge exam centres as well as the overall health situation in the country.

"Exams of 9, 10, 11 and 12 which were supposed to begin from late May have been postponed further," he said, adding that no board exams will be held till mid-June.

He added that the NCOC will hold a meeting to discuss about holding the exams in third week of May.

Talking about Cambridge exams, he said that O and A level exams will now be held in October and November cycle. However, the students, who want to take A2 exams, will be facilitated.

The decision come amid a strong call by students and parents about cancelling the exams amid rising number of infections in the country.

At least 142 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,487 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 17,329 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 804,939.