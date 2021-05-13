Hania Aamir looks gorgeous in red Eid dress (VIDEO)

Hania Aamir is a treat for sore eyes today.

Taking to her instagram, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star shared her pictures in an Eid special red dress by Hussain Rehar.

She also shared a video of her, captioned: 'MashAllah please — Eid Mubarak'.

Hania is all set to hit the screen this Eid with Shazia Wajahat’s telefilm Dil Ke Chor starring opposite influencer Momin Saqib. It is their first such collaboration.

The cast includes Aamir, Saqib, Rubina Ashraf and Hina Dilpazeer.