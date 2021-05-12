Hania Aamir opens up on why she doesn't feel the best on Father’s Day

Pakistani sweetheart Hania Amir has time to time dabbled in heartfelt confession which can easily be termed as a quintessential statement maker as the star continues to shatter stereotypes.

From baring her acne to the world and her candid glimpse on social media, the 24-year-old star keeps things interesting with her peculiar revelation and this time is no exception either.

Giving a rare insight into her private life, Amir gets unapologetic as she revealed about her strained ties with her father.

With a burgeoning list of celebrities uploading their mothers day pictures and celebrating zealously, Hania Aamir shared a heartfelt message for those who might not be as happy on Mother’s Day.

Delving into details about her strained relationship with her father, she went on to say, “Hello, I just wanted to come here and wish you all a very Happy Mother’s Day. I couldn’t find a recent picture with her so I didn’t post anything. But a thought crossed my mind and I felt I should share it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The Dil Ruba star added that whatever she’s about to share is very personal and she’s not sure if she should be sharing it. “But here goes,” she geared up.

“Whenever Father’s Day comes up – my father’s alive and well – but I choose not… we don’t stay connected,” confessed Aamir. “I don’t feel the best on Father’s Day and that’s because we don’t speak to each other. But I love him and I can’t even imagine if he wasn’t in this world anymore,” she added.

Addressing the unhappy souls on the occasion, she went on to say, “I can’t imagine what you go through, I just wanted to come here and acknowledge that if you’re going through something like this, then I see you. It’s okay if other people are celebrating, you hang in there.”

On the work front, Aamir and Raqs e Bismil star Momin Saqib are all set to work on the upcoming TV project with Shazia Wajahat.