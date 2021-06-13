WATCH – Karachi cop suspended over viral dance video
KARACHI – A viral clip of a police sub-inspector dancing with a group of friends for reinstatement has landed him in another trouble.

Report of Express tribune cited that a police official posted at the Liaquatabad in provincial capital was suspended after footage clip of him dancing with friends on Dilbar song went viral.

The Sub-Inspector Abid Shah, in a civil address, can be dancing with friends and accomplices on the Bollywood song while other men can be seen capturing the peculiar moments on mobile phones.

The report further added that the group was rejoicing over the reinstatement of Shah who earlier faced suspension on different charges.

'Pawri or Khuwari'? Sindh female police officers ... 12:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – Everyone has been following the Pawri trend video of Dananeer Mobeen. Many politicians, celebrities, ...

Earlier, two female police constables were suspended for dancing in uniform after a four-month inquiry. The suspended police constable spotted grooving in uniform along with her colleague constable Ambreen who shot the clip that went viral on social media.

