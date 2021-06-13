WATCH – Karachi cop suspended over viral dance video
Share
KARACHI – A viral clip of a police sub-inspector dancing with a group of friends for reinstatement has landed him in another trouble.
Report of Express tribune cited that a police official posted at the Liaquatabad in provincial capital was suspended after footage clip of him dancing with friends on Dilbar song went viral.
A police official posted at Karachi's Liaquatabad Police Station was suspended after footage of him dancing with friends went viral.— The Express Tribune (@etribune) June 12, 2021
Click here to read our complete story:https://t.co/YkTgetbf0O#etribune #ViralVideo #Latest #sindhpolice pic.twitter.com/AJ2LpqIekl
The Sub-Inspector Abid Shah, in a civil address, can be dancing with friends and accomplices on the Bollywood song while other men can be seen capturing the peculiar moments on mobile phones.
The report further added that the group was rejoicing over the reinstatement of Shah who earlier faced suspension on different charges.
'Pawri or Khuwari'? Sindh female police officers ... 12:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Everyone has been following the Pawri trend video of Dananeer Mobeen. Many politicians, celebrities, ...
Earlier, two female police constables were suspended for dancing in uniform after a four-month inquiry. The suspended police constable spotted grooving in uniform along with her colleague constable Ambreen who shot the clip that went viral on social media.
- Pakistan condemns Indian army for killing another three Kashmiris07:39 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan felicitates UK on Queen’s 95th official birthday07:02 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight06:38 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- PSL 2021 – Islamabad United win the toss and elect to bat first ...05:56 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Hira Mani opens up about supporting Asim Azhar during recent ...05:40 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic leaves fans stunned with sizzling beach ...03:37 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha Patani on her birthday12:49 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- #BoycottKareenaKhan trends on social media over Sita character12:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021