'Everything has fallen apart' - YouTuber Bhuvan Bam mourns loss of both his parents to coronavirus

NEW DELHI – Famed Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who runs the comedy channel BB Ki Vines Saturday, took to his official handle to share the grief of losing both his parents in a month's time to novel COVID-19.

The father of the 27-year-old YouTube star, Avnindra Bam, passed away on May 11 while his mother Padma Bam died on June 10.

Bam Saturday shared an emotional post on Instagram where he wrote ‘Lost both my lifelines to Covid. Without Aai [mother] and Baba [father], nothing will be the same. Everything fell apart in a month. My home, dreams, everything’.

The heart-wrenching post added that ‘My Aai is not with me, neither is Baba. Now I have to learn how to live from the beginning. But doesn’t feel like it’. Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon’.

Soon after the post of famed comedian, Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao, Kartik Aryan, and many others responded to the heartfelt note.

Last year in March, Bam donated his entire earnings from the month of March to aid the battle against the Covid pandemic. ‘Usually, I prefer to not talk about these things but our country needs us right now, this is important and we need to go out of our way to help everyone,’ he wrote.

India suffered a steep rise in reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths during the second wave of the pandemic in April and May. As of Sunday, India has overall logged 29.4 million cases of COVID-19 and over 0.37 million deaths.