Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic leaves fans stunned with sizzling beach photos
Web Desk
03:37 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, won hearts of her fans with the latest stunning pictures she posted on her social media account.

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic took to Instagram and posted her stunning photos. She looked gorgeous in the latest dazzling pictures. In the photos, she can be seen with her friends as shooting of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar wrapped up in Zonguldak.

Esra Bilgic will share the screen space with her ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ugur Gunes in new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Earlier, she had posted behind-the-scene photos with Ugur Gunes from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar to confirm the shooting.

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic leaves fans stunned with sizzling beach photos
03:37 PM | 13 Jun, 2021

