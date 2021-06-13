Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic leaves fans stunned with sizzling beach photos
Share
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, won hearts of her fans with the latest stunning pictures she posted on her social media account.
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic took to Instagram and posted her stunning photos. She looked gorgeous in the latest dazzling pictures. In the photos, she can be seen with her friends as shooting of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar wrapped up in Zonguldak.
Esra Bilgic will share the screen space with her ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ugur Gunes in new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.
Earlier, she had posted behind-the-scene photos with Ugur Gunes from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar to confirm the shooting.
#BoycottKareenaKhan trends on social media over ... 12:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
MUMBAI – ‘Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan’ and ‘Taimur’s mother can’t be Sita’ ...
- 10 killed in rain-related incidents across Pakistan05:09 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Fawad Ch accuses Bilawal Bhutto, Murad Ali Shah of stealing Sindh’s ...04:38 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Amna clinches double crowns in 1st PTF Development Series Jr Tennis ...04:01 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- FM Qureshi holds PML-N responsible for spoiling Kulbhushan Jadhav’s ...03:39 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic leaves fans stunned with sizzling beach ...03:37 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha Patani on her birthday12:49 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- #BoycottKareenaKhan trends on social media over Sita character12:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
-
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021