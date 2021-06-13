#BoycottKareenaKhan trends on social media over Sita character
Web Desk
12:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
#BoycottKareenaKhan trends on social media over Sita character
Share

MUMBAI – ‘Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan’ and ‘Taimur’s mother can’t be Sita’ trend on social giant Twitter on Saturday after reports that Mrs. Khan demanded Rs12 crore for playing the character of Sita [a Hindu goddess] in the upcoming project of Alaukik Desai.

Ever since it was revealed that Bollywood actress has been approached by director Alaukik Desai for the titular role in his upcoming project, 'Sita', netizens started to flock on Twitter to express disappointment.

Social media users highlighted a number of snags including that the 3 Idiots actor is the mother of Taimur Ali Khan to the fact that she is married to Saif Ali Khan who is a Muslim.

Some alleged Kareena to hurt the Hindu sentiments if she plays the role of Sita. Some even said that demanding a huge amount is way too much and some said that it is ‘against humanity’.

Several others highlighted the fact that Khan was being considered for the role of Sita while being married to a person of a different religion in real life. Others dragged her husband saying that earlier Saif hurt Hindu sentiments with controversial series Tandav, now his wife is repeating the same.

Indian extremist outfit Karni Sena announces ... 11:50 AM | 26 Jan, 2021

MUMBAI – Controversy continues to haunt filmmakers of Bollywood, actor Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia’s ...

The state spokesperson for an Indian political party Gaurav Goel said ‘#BoycottKareenaKhan as Taimur was the invader and was from Afghanistan.’

Here are some of the top reactions: 

More From This Category
Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha ...
12:49 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
Pakistani family killed in Canada’s ...
11:08 AM | 13 Jun, 2021
Saudi Arabia cancels Hajj for international ...
06:11 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Aiman Khan launches her own fragrance
05:30 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Sonali Bendre proudly shares transformation on ...
05:51 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Waseem Abbas reflects on Mahira Khan-Firdous ...
04:44 PM | 12 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha Patani on her birthday
12:49 PM | 13 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr