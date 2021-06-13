Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha Patani on her birthday
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today. The Radhe actress has turned 29.
The actress is getting wishes from all the corners. Fans are wishing her by sharing pictures from her films. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is yet to wish her but his mother Ayesha Shroff has already wished the actress.
Taking to Instagram, Ayesha Shroff shared unseen pictures with Disha. She even wrote a heartfelt message for her.
Sharing the pictures, Ayesha wrote, ‘Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! The actress also replied saying ‘Awwww love you so much aunty you’re the best.’
In the pictures, the actress has seen petting calves and in another, the duo is seen posing together for a photo in a restaurant.
