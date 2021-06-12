Sonali Bendre proudly shares transformation on Cancer Survivors’ Day

Bollywood star Sonali Bendre's life changed forever when she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer that had metastasized.

After a long battle with cancer, the 46-year-old stood victorious and now she is spreading positivity as she pens a heartfelt note this World Cancer Survivors’ Day.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Bendre posted a collage of herself as she refused to let the grave illness define her. The transformation was a sight for sore eyes as Sonali sported her spunky chic hairstyle with utmost grace.

“How time flies...” she penned. “Today, when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly, I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it.”

Further, she added, “You create the life you choose. Your journey is what you make of it. So remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine,”

Diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018, the actress had to leave for the US for treatment with her husband Goldie Behl.

She battled the disease and emerged victorious. Further, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor opened up about being diagnosed with the deadly disease and how her perspective changed.

Sonali has been documenting her journey with cancer on her social media handle. With regular updates occasionally, the gorgeous star makes sure to share empowering advice for her loyal fan following.