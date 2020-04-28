Sonali Bendre says her last 2 years have been like quarantine

MUMBAI - Bollywood star Sonali Bendre says nothing much has changed for her due to coronavirus lockdown. The actress opened up about what it means to be dealing with the coronavirus outbreak as a person who battled such a serious illness.

In an interview with Indian Daily, the actress said: “You have to eat healthily and take care of yourself. There are certain things that I do follow. I have been doing a couple of things which seem to have helped. When you do chemotherapy, your body goes through a lot and your immunity generally drops to zero.”

“But I have been through my entire treatment without any antibiotics. The fact that I went through strong chemo sessions without having to take antibiotics means my immune system was strong enough. There were small things I was doing like consuming turmeric, ginger, amla and some raw fruits-n-vegetables,” she added.

The 45-year-old said that the lockdown doesn't feel very different because she has been in a sort of quarantined for the last two years. Sonali says it's much the same for her as she was spending most of her days indoor during her cancer treatment as well.

“I'm doing well right now. I'm feeling good. Also, I would say it hasn't been much of a shift for me because the last 2 years have been sort of quarantine for me anyway. So it's not too much of a change at this point, but I would have a lot of visitors coming and going then. That's the part that I miss the most. Above all, I'm missing my parents right now in this because I can’t really meet them. But other than that, we have lots to be thankful for. I always count my blessings,” she said.

