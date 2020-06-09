Doctor dies of coronavirus in Sargodha
Web Desk
04:36 PM | 9 Jun, 2020
Doctor dies of coronavirus in Sargodha
Share

SARGODHA – A 51-year-old doctor passed away from coronavirus at DHQ teaching hospital in Sargodha on Tuesday.

According to health department sources, Dr. Amin was physician at Amin Poly clinic,Satellite town, Sargodha. He was admitted into the isolation ward DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha a day earlier with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

He was tested corona positive and subsequently put on a ventilator but later succumbed to the disease.

Earlier this week, Assistant Professor of Anaesthesia at Services Hospital Dr Hafiz Maqsood had died of COVID-19.

Nearly 50 doctors and paramedics have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across Punjab.

Another Pakistani doctor dies of COVID-19 08:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2020

LAHORE – Another health expert, Assistant Professor of Anaesthesia at Services Hospital Dr Hafiz Maqsood died of ...

More From This Category
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for ...
11:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in N Waziristan ...
10:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for ...
09:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus
09:12 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19 ...
08:29 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
SALU professor arrested under blasphemy charges
12:16 AM | 11 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social media
07:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr