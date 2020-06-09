Doctor dies of coronavirus in Sargodha

SARGODHA – A 51-year-old doctor passed away from coronavirus at DHQ teaching hospital in Sargodha on Tuesday.

According to health department sources, Dr. Amin was physician at Amin Poly clinic,Satellite town, Sargodha. He was admitted into the isolation ward DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha a day earlier with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

He was tested corona positive and subsequently put on a ventilator but later succumbed to the disease.

Earlier this week, Assistant Professor of Anaesthesia at Services Hospital Dr Hafiz Maqsood had died of COVID-19.

Nearly 50 doctors and paramedics have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across Punjab.