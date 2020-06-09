Doctor dies of coronavirus in Sargodha
Share
SARGODHA – A 51-year-old doctor passed away from coronavirus at DHQ teaching hospital in Sargodha on Tuesday.
According to health department sources, Dr. Amin was physician at Amin Poly clinic,Satellite town, Sargodha. He was admitted into the isolation ward DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha a day earlier with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
He was tested corona positive and subsequently put on a ventilator but later succumbed to the disease.
Earlier this week, Assistant Professor of Anaesthesia at Services Hospital Dr Hafiz Maqsood had died of COVID-19.
Nearly 50 doctors and paramedics have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across Punjab.
Another Pakistani doctor dies of COVID-19 08:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
LAHORE – Another health expert, Assistant Professor of Anaesthesia at Services Hospital Dr Hafiz Maqsood died of ...
- Germany voices serious concerns over Israeli annexation plan12:42 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif in ...11:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in N Waziristan IED explosion10:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 119,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,356 confirmed ...09:56 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
- PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for COVID-1909:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
- I stopped endorsing fairness creams, because it didn’t feel right: ...02:51 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat criticises people littering in Islamabad02:18 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom set up Zohra Shah Child Protection Fund01:34 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020