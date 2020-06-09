‘Ertuğrul’ sings Dil Dil Pakistan – VIDEO

As if we couldn’t get enough of the entire cast of ‘Diriliş:Ertuğrul’ already.

The action adventure serial full of sword fights, has experienced such a meteoric rise in popularity in the country because people are completely smitten by it.

A short clip of the lead actor of the show, who essays the ottoman ruler Ertuğrul himself, has been doing rounds on social media and rightfully so.

In the video, Engin Altan sings the famous Pakistani anthem, ‘Dil dil Pakistan’, followed by saying, ‘Mera apko salaam Pakistan‘:

Never imagined that one day #Ertugral would be saying ❤️❤️🇵🇰 . The song remains the same🎸 https://t.co/VMvvBBD3fR — salman ahmad (@sufisal) June 6, 2020

The iconic song was voiced by the late Junaid Jamshed and released by Vital Signs in 1987.

