Over 80 dead in Iraq coronavirus hospital fire
Web Desk
07:30 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Share

BAGHDAD – At least 82 people have died while 110 others are injured in the fire at an Iraqi hospital, state-run INA news agency reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at Baghdad's Ibn al-Khatib hospital for treating coronavirus patients.

The incident was reportedly caused by the explosion of an oxygen cylinder.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered to detain the head of the hospital as part of a probe into the incident.

In a statement, the government's human rights commission said the incident was "a crime against patients exhausted by Covid-19".

