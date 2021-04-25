Over 80 dead in Iraq coronavirus hospital fire
Share
BAGHDAD – At least 82 people have died while 110 others are injured in the fire at an Iraqi hospital, state-run INA news agency reported on Sunday.
On Saturday, a fire broke out at Baghdad's Ibn al-Khatib hospital for treating coronavirus patients.
The incident was reportedly caused by the explosion of an oxygen cylinder.
The fire caused many of the oxygen tanks designated to support the #COVID19 patients in the hospital to explode. #Baghdad so far dozens of victims have been reported. pic.twitter.com/OAC8Jt3jq3— Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) April 24, 2021
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered to detain the head of the hospital as part of a probe into the incident.
In a statement, the government's human rights commission said the incident was "a crime against patients exhausted by Covid-19".
- Over 80 dead in Iraq coronavirus hospital fire07:30 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- US, NATO start withdrawal of troops from Afghan bases06:33 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan purchases 30m coronavirus vaccine doses from China06:00 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- LIVE: PM Imran recalls 25 years of PTI's struggle on foundation day04:50 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan deploys army in all provinces except Sindh to enforce Covid ...04:08 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat voices support for Pakistani students to cancel exams02:29 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Kangana thanks Pakistanis for ‘standing by India in testing times’12:00 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation06:37 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021