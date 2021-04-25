Over 80 dead in Iraq coronavirus hospital fire

BAGHDAD – At least 82 people have died while 110 others are injured in the fire at an Iraqi hospital, state-run INA news agency reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at Baghdad's Ibn al-Khatib hospital for treating coronavirus patients.

The incident was reportedly caused by the explosion of an oxygen cylinder.

The fire caused many of the oxygen tanks designated to support the #COVID19 patients in the hospital to explode. #Baghdad so far dozens of victims have been reported. pic.twitter.com/OAC8Jt3jq3 — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) April 24, 2021

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered to detain the head of the hospital as part of a probe into the incident.

In a statement, the government's human rights commission said the incident was "a crime against patients exhausted by Covid-19".