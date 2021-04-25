Sindh seeks services of Pakistan Army in implementing coronavirus SOPs

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Sunday wrote a letter to the Interior ministry seeking the services of the Pakistan Army.

The letter has been written by the Home Department of Government of Sindh.

The letter said the services of the Pakistan Army were needed to assist the civil administration in implementing the Corona SOPs.

Pakistan Army, meanwhile, has been given responsibility to assist the civil administration across all provinces except Sindh to get implemented the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message on Sunday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said to this effect, a notification has been issued under which Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir can sought services of military troops as per their needs for implementation of SOPs in the wake of increasing Covid cases in the country.

The decision to seek services of the Army regarding implementation on SOPs was taken at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee held on Friday last with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

"Pakistan Army has always stood by the nation during critical times, including catastrophes, floods, and earthquakes," the minister added.