Pakistan to start Covid-19 vaccination from next week: NCOC chief

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister and National Command and Operation Center Chief Asad Umar on Wednesday said that the Covid-19 mass vaccination in Pakistan will start from next week.

Taking it to Twitter, 59-year-old wrote the system for vaccination is in place. Hundreds of vaccination centres in the country will be administering the covid vaccine. Inshallah, the vaccination of front line health workers will start next week.

Details shared by the NCOC stated that the aim of this vaccination strategy is to vaccinate the people under a system and according to health safety principles within a healthy environment.

Earlier, Iron brother China has pledged to donate half-million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine made by the Chinese firm SinoPharm to Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the government-backed covid-19 vaccines would be free for all citizens.

Pakistan has so far approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned (SinoPharm) and Russian Sputnik V.