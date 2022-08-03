Pakistan logs 806 new cases, nine deaths as Covid positivity ratio nears 4%

09:14 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan added another 806 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Wednesday morning.

According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan surged to 3.85 percent from yesterday’s 2.84%

As many as 806 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 20,949 samples in the last 24 hours, taking Pakistan's total cases to 1,555,789. Meanwhile, 160 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

On Tuesday, Pakistan recorded 392 new cases and two deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, NIH has asked people to adhere to SOPs issued by the government to prevent spread of COVID-19 during Muharram procession. 

