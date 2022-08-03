Pakistan logs 806 new cases, nine deaths as Covid positivity ratio nears 4%
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan added another 806 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Wednesday morning.
According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan surged to 3.85 percent from yesterday’s 2.84%
As many as 806 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 20,949 samples in the last 24 hours, taking Pakistan's total cases to 1,555,789. Meanwhile, 160 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.
COVID-19 Statistics 03 August 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 3, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 20,949
Positive Cases: 806
Positivity %: 3.85%
Deaths: 09
Patients on Critical Care: 160
On Tuesday, Pakistan recorded 392 new cases and two deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, NIH has asked people to adhere to SOPs issued by the government to prevent spread of COVID-19 during Muharram procession.
Covid-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Muharram ... 12:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday issued guidelines to prevent the spread of ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- US woman breaks world record for longest fingernails (VIDEO)10:14 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan's Arshad Nadeed reaches javelin throw final at Commonwealth ...09:28 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan logs 806 new cases, nine deaths as Covid positivity ratio ...09:14 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Saudi Arabia removes barriers around holy Kaaba after two-year gap09:06 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:35 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold ...07:33 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Sara Ali Khan's new workout video goes viral08:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Katrina Kaif announces 'Koffee with Karan' appearance with sizzling ...06:00 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022