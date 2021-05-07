Japan gifts 130,000 rapid COVID-19 testing kits to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Embassy in Tokyo has formally received a consignment of carrying 130,000 rapid COVID-19 testing kits gifted by Japan.

A Japanese healthcare company has provided the kits which will be airlifted from Narita Airport in Tokyo for Islamabad International Airport.

National Institute of Health, Islamabad will implement a distribution plan for use of these kits in different healthcare facilities across Pakistan.

The consignment of rapid testing kits is being delivered at a time when Pakistan is battling with third wave of the pandemic that has forced the government to tighten restrictions in order to stem the spread of the virus.

At least 140 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,298 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,677 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 850,131.

The total number of recoveries reported across the country stand at 747,755 while the active number of cases have risen to 83,699. Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.58%.