Pakistan decides to hold remaining matches of PSL 2021 in UAE

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board and the six franchise owners met today via a Zoom call to discuss the remaining 20 matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6.

The group had a 360-degree discussion, which also considered feedback from the National Command and Operation Centre.

According to the PCB, the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue for the remaining 20 matches during the conference.

As the holiday period has already started in both the countries and the Pakistan men’s national cricket team has to depart for the United Kingdom on 23 June, the PCB will use this time to work with the Emirates Cricket Board to check if the event can be successfully delivered within the available time.

During the holiday period, the PCB will work on a revised tournament schedule, while it will liaise with the ECB in relation to finalising playing and training facilities, hotel bookings, ground transportation and visitors’ visas.

PCB will carry out a detailed financial and risk assessment as well as cost analysis before reporting back to the franchises, who will then review before a decision on the event venue is confirmed, read the official statement.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “We had an interactive and productive meeting in which we considered a number of factors. While the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days. We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the HBL PSL 6.”

Last month, the PCB announced that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 will be held from June 1. The decision was made during a virtual meeting of the Board of Governors of PCB.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League was postponed in March 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament.

Currently, Pakistan is facing the third wave of the pandemic with a continuous surge in number of Covid cases.