Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau caught Kissing on Yacht in viral

American superstar and TV host Katy Perry and ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are making headlines as the duo was spotted getting cozy on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

The viral shots, first published by a British publication, show Ketty, who is one of the best-selling music artists, and Trudeau embracing and kissing under the sun, sending fans and political watchers into a frenzy. The scene may not have been as spontaneous as it appeared, hinting the PDA-packed images might’ve been a little too perfect to be candid.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted together last month on KP's US$4 million yacht in Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/903DzXNaEj — Katy Perry Access (@accesskatyperry) October 12, 2025

As two sides were spotted here, Ketty Perry’s nor Trudeau’s representatives have issued a comment, fueling even more speculation about what’s really going on between two. The 40-year-old singer appeared to allude to her rumored romance during her “Lifetimes Tour” concert in London on Monday night.

She joked that she usually falls for Englishmen, a nod to her high-profile exes Orlando Bloom and Russell Brand, but added with a smirk, “not anymore.”

Trudeau and Katy Perry were spotted kissing on a yacht So he was only gay for the PM term? pic.twitter.com/vrq3T1RPUm — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) October 12, 2025

Trudeau’s ex-wife Sophie Grégoire also posted a heartfelt but mysterious message on Instagram the same day, writing about “letting go of people, places, and moments that once felt infinite,” and reminding followers that “nothing we love is meant to be kept forever.”

Trudeau has been pursuing her since they first met over the summer. At the time, Ketty Perry was not ready to jump back into dating but sparks apparently flew fast.

The romantic twist comes after a series of high-profile breakups for both stars. Perry ended her nine-year relationship with British actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year. The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and share a daughter born in 2020, said they remain committed to co-parenting. Before Bloom, Perry was famously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Trudeau, on the other hand, separated from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after nearly two decades of marriage. Earlier this year, in January 2025, he announced his resignation as Canada’s prime minister.