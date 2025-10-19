Kp Police Form First Ever Sniper Squad To Counter Rising Terror Threats

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have formed the first-ever sniper squad in their history to counter the growing threat of terrorism.

According to the Central Police Office, the squad will be a part of the Elite Force and is equipped with modern weapons, specialized training, and advanced equipment.

Police officials stated that the Sniper Squad underwent three months of advanced training, which included long-range targeting, detection of concealed enemies, and operations in difficult terrain.

Each squad will consist of 10 personnel, armed with modern sniper rifles and the latest thermal imaging devices, enabling them to engage targets effectively even in cold weather and dark conditions.

Initially, the Sniper Squad will be deployed in southern districts, Malakand Division, and border regions of the province, where operations are ongoing against elements involved in terrorist activities.

The Central Police Office said the move aims to enhance operational capabilities and make police operations more effective in challenging geographical environments.

Officials added that the Sniper Squad will serve as a frontline force in the fight against terrorism and mark a new chapter in the capabilities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.