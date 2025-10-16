India’s No-Handshake theatrics make them Butt of Aussie Jokes (VIDEO)

SYDNEY – India’s controversial no-handshake stance against Pakistan during Asia Cup 2025 come back to haunt them, this time, in the form of Aussie humor. Days before high-voltage clash with Men in Blue, Australia’s top cricketers have turned heads by mocking India’s “no-handshake” policy toward Pakistan during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

In now-viral promotional video originally shared by Kayo Sports, star players Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Ellis, Alyssa Healy, and Sophie Molineux joined in a hilarious parody that poked fun at India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players throughout the Asia Cup.

The clip featured anchors jokingly identifying India’s “greatest weakness.” “We all know India is on the way, but we’ve discovered their one critical flaw,” one presenter said dramatically. The other anchor followed up with, “They’re not exactly fans of the traditional greeting,” while offering a mocking handshake gesture

Maxwell and Ellis mimed exaggerated hand gestures, while women’s skipper Alyssa Healy wiggled her fingers playfully at the camera. Sophie Molineux added an “Italian salute,” ending with a cheeky middle finger that drew cheers from the group.

Mitchell Marsh suggested a bizarre “finger in the ice cup” move as a new greeting, while others tossed out creative ideas like “healing hands” and “salt on the popcorn.”

The clip was quickly taken down but the clips continue to spread like wildfire on social media, sparking heated debate among cricket fans.

The playful jab reignited “handshake saga” from ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, where India repeatedly refused to exchange post-match handshakes with Pakistan, causing widespread controversy and diplomatic friction.