Most wanted terrorist killed in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – The most wanted terrorist of Fitna al-Hindustan, Jameel alias Tank, has been killed.

According to security sources, there are confirmed reports of the death of Jameel, the local leader of the group Fitna al-Hindustan.

The terrorist Jameel, a resident of District Panjgur, was involved in several terrorist activities, including the 2022 attack on the Panjgur Headquarters, security officials said.

They added that Jameel alias Tank was also actively involved in terrorist operations across multiple areas, including Buleda.