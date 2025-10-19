Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha welcome baby boy

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and officially announced the news on social media.

Sharing their joy online, the couple wrote, “He’s finally here — our baby boy! And we don’t miss our old life at all.”

Expressing their emotions, they added, “Our arms are full, and our hearts even fuller.”

Parineeti and Raghav further wrote, “It was just us before, and now we have everything.”

It is worth mentioning that Parineeti Chopra and Indian MP Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023, and were married on September 24, 2023.

Earlier this year, in August, the couple shared the happy news on Instagram that they were expecting their first child, hinting at the arrival of their little one with a cake that read “1+1.”