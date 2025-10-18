Zimbabwe in, Afghanistan out for Tri-Series with Pakistan, Sri Lanka

LAHORE — Zimbabwe confirmed its participation as a replacement team after Afghanistan’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming three-nation T20 series in Pakistan due to ongoing border tensions.

The tri-series, now featuring Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to take place from November 17 to 29.

The opening match will see Pakistan face Zimbabwe on November 17 in Rawalpindi, followed by Sri Lanka taking on Zimbabwe on November 19 at the same venue. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host five additional matches of the series.

PCB expressed relief at securing Zimbabwe’s participation, ensuring that fans will still get to witness a full schedule of competitive T20 action despite the geopolitical challenges impacting Afghanistan’s team.