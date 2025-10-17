New cricket format ‘Test T20’ introduced

After Test, One Day, and T20 formats, another new and exciting format has been introduced in the world of cricket.

A thrilling new format, named “Test T20,” was launched on October 16.

The concept of this format was proposed by Indian sports investor Gaurav Bahirwani, and it is being regarded as the fourth format of cricket.

The launch ceremony was held online, attended by Gaurav Bahirwani, the founder of Test T20, along with other officials.

This innovative format aims to combine the strategy of Test cricket with the pace and excitement of T20.