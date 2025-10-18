Afghanistan withdraws from tri-nation cricket series in Pakistan amid mounting tensions

ISLAMABAD – The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that its national team will not participate in the upcoming tri-nation cricket series scheduled to take place in Pakistan this November amid ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

In a statement, the ACB confirmed that, due to the current strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan team will not travel to Pakistan for the series, which was set to feature Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The series was scheduled to kick off on November 17 with a match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Rawalpindi.

Two other matches, including one between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, were to be played in the same city, while the remaining five games were to take place in Lahore, culminating in a final at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium on November 29.

With Afghanistan’s withdrawal, the future of the series is now uncertain, as the tournament was initially designed as a showcase for the three cricketing nations.