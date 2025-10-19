Pm Shehbaz Lauds Scientists For Successful Launch Of Pakistani Satellite With Chinese Cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised Pakistani scientists and engineers for successfully launching a Pakistani satellite into Earth’s orbit, saying that Pakistan and China’s cooperation in space research, like in other fields, is exemplary and of vital importance.

He lauded Pakistani space scientists and engineers for the successful launch of the satellite into orbit via China’s Lijian-1 rocket.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan is grateful to its great and longstanding friend and strategic partner, China, for this remarkable collaboration, which holds key significance in space research as well.

He added that the hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with the Chinese leadership and people, and the satellite will assist Pakistan in research related to climate change and geographical variations.

He further said that this development marks an important milestone in combating the adverse effects of climate change.

The Prime Minister noted that the satellite will significantly enhance national capabilities in sectors such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management.