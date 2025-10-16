Birthday Shock for Babar Azam as crazy fan crashes post match celebration

LAHORE – Star batter Babar Azam remains among top Pakistani cricketers, amassing millions of fans across Pakistan. Despite occasional lapses in performance, his stardom remains unmatched, with supporters idolizing him both on and off the field.

But even legendary moments that catch them off guard, and Babar’s 31st birthday turned out to be one of those unforgettable moments. It was meant to be a day of celebration. Pakistan just secured a thrilling 93-run victory over South Africa in the opening Test of the two-match series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Stadium was alive with excitement, fans chanting Babar’s name as he returned to international cricket with poise, scoring a steady 42 runs in the second innings. Yet, amidst the jubilation, chaos struck. A teenage fan, driven by sheer adoration, scaled the Majid Khan Enclosure and made a daring dash toward the players’ dressing room.

For a few tense moments, the stadium held its breath as coaching staff and security scrambled to intercept the intruder. Videos quickly surfaced online, showing the fan being stopped just steps away from the restricted area, pleading for forgiveness as he was escorted out.

Former skipper was not present in dressing room at time, but the news reportedly left him shocked. How had someone gotten so close to the heart of the team’s sanctuary? The incident was a stark reminder that with fame and adoration come unexpected risks. Pakistan Cricket Board is now expected to review and tighten security measures ahead of the next Test in Rawalpindi.

Despite scare, Pakistani cricketer remained composed. Later that evening, he attended a quiet team celebration, his calm demeanor contrasting with the adrenaline-fueled chaos earlier. For fans, the story of his birthday became more than just a win on the scoreboard—it was a tale of loyalty, fandom, and the extraordinary lengths people go to see their hero up close.