Babar Azam pays heartfelt tribute to his father on Father’s Day

Former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam marked Father’s Day with a touching tribute to his father, Azam Siddique, expressing deep admiration and gratitude for his lifelong guidance and support.

Taking to social media, Babar shared a heartfelt message, writing:

“For me, every day is Father’s Day, because your wisdom has shaped me into the person I am today, Papa.”

He continued, “You taught me to live with dignity, honesty, and respect. Thank you for always being my inspiration. Forever grateful to you – my hero.”

The tribute resonated deeply with fans, many of whom praised the cricketer not only for his achievements on the field but also for his humility and devotion off it. Known for his disciplined approach to the game, Babar has often credited his father’s role in shaping both his cricketing journey and character.

As fans around the world celebrate Father’s Day, Babar Azam’s words serve as a poignant reminder of the powerful influence a parent can have—both in life and in sport.