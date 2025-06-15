Bus carrying wedding guests plunges into river in Gilgit

A joyous occasion turned into a heartbreaking tragedy in Gilgit on Sunday when a vehicle carrying a wedding party plunged into a river near Burdas Nagar, claiming the lives of at least two people, leaving one injured, and four others missing.

According to Rescue 1122, the vehicle was returning from a wedding ceremony when the driver reportedly lost control, sending the vehicle crashing into the river. A total of seven people were on board at the time of the accident.

Rescue officials confirmed that two bodies had been recovered during an ongoing search operation, while one person was rescued in critical condition and shifted to a nearby medical facility. The search for the remaining four is continuing with the help of Rescue 1122 divers and local volunteers.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with residents rushing to the riverbank to assist rescue teams as word of the accident spread across the area.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, as families have been notified and rescue operations are underway.