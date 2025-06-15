Pakistan engages Bitcoin pioneer Saylor to shape national crypto strategy

In a landmark move reflecting Pakistan’s growing commitment to the digital economy, Bitcoin pioneer Michael Saylor joined a high-level strategic meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib in Islamabad on Saturday.

The meeting, held under the banner of the Office of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto, centered on leveraging Bitcoin as a sovereign-grade asset and building monetary resilience through innovative digital strategies.

Speaking at the meeting, Finance Minister Aurangzeb emphasized Pakistan’s ambition to lead the Global South in digital asset adoption, saying:

“Pakistan aspires to lead the Global South in the development and adoption of digital assets, setting a benchmark for innovation, regulation, and inclusive growth in the digital economy.”

Minister Bilal Bin Saqib highlighted Saylor’s transformation of Strategy as a model for national ambition:

“In five years, Saylor turned a mid-sized software company into a $100+ billion enterprise — purely through strategic vision and disciplined execution. If individuals can do this, why can’t a nation like Pakistan?”

In response, Saylor praised Pakistan’s bold approach to embracing financial innovation:

“Pakistan has many brilliant people. It also has the commitment and clarity needed by businesses globally. Bitcoin is the strongest asset for long-term national resilience.”

He added that emerging markets like Pakistan have a historic opportunity to leapfrog into the future of finance.

The meeting also touched on the potential for Bitcoin in sovereign reserves, the creation of a regulatory environment to attract global institutional investment, and building Web3 infrastructure as part of Pakistan’s broader economic transformation strategy.

This strategic dialogue is being viewed as a milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward building a robust and future-ready digital assets policy, potentially positioning the country as a key player in the global blockchain ecosystem.