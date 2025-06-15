Couple gunned down for ‘honour’ in Mardan

MARDAN – A man and his wife were killed in the name of honour in the Malyano Kalay area of Jaba Police Station.

According to police, the couple, originally from Faisalabad, was shot dead. Zafar Iqbal had married a woman of his choice some time ago.

Police said the incident occurred when the couple was visiting the woman’s brother’s house as guests.

Five suspects stormed into the house and opened fire, killing the couple on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.