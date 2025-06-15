Pakistan evacuates 450 pilgrims from Iran: Dar

ISLAMABAD – In the light of the evolving regional situation, 450 Pakistani Zaireen have been evacuated from Iran so far.

In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the government of Pakistan is taking necessary measures for the welfare and safety of Pakistani nationals.

He said arrangements are being made for safe evacuation of Pakistani students currently residing in Iran, under which 154 will be evacuated in the first batch.

The Foreign Minister said our embassy in Iraq is in contact with Pakistani zaireen who are stranded due to the closure of airspace.

He said measures are underway to ensure their safe stay in Iraq and a possible evacuation.

Ishaq Dar said our embassies in the region are closely coordinating all necessary efforts to support Pakistani nationals & Zaireens.

Crisis Management Unit at Foreign Office, Islamabad is operational round the clock, and can be contacted at 051-9207887 or via email address cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.