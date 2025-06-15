Is Quetta facing a fuel shortage?

QUETTA – Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind has issued a statement addressing the ongoing petrol situation in Quetta, dismissing reports of a fuel crisis as baseless rumors being spread by smugglers.

In his statement from the provincial capital, Rind said that the claims of a petrol shortage are unfounded and part of a misinformation campaign by smugglers. He clarified that there is no real crisis.

He highlighted that Iranian petrol pumps pose serious safety hazards, with 28 incidents reported in the past month alone, causing citizens millions in losses. Accidents occurred in areas like Airport Road and Hazarganji due to unsafe storage and handling.

Rind stressed that strict action is being taken against smuggling and illegal Iranian fuel. He claimed that the current fuel shortage narrative is being pushed by smugglers in response to the crackdown on Iranian petrol. Fuel stations are now being required to supply only legally sourced petrol.

He added that authorities are inspecting storage at petrol stations to ensure legal fuel is being provided. Complaints about unavailability of legal petrol can be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Quetta.

Any petrol station refusing to comply will face action.