Sindh government’s deadline on plastic bags ends

KARACHI – The Sindh government’s grace period for industries and shopkeepers regarding plastic shopping bags has officially ended.

A complete ban is now in effect across the province, with authorities warning of strict action as clear directives have been issued.

Sindh’s Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Agha Shah Nawaz Khan, has sternly warned all manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers, and shopkeepers that the production, distribution, and use of plastic bags will no longer be tolerated. Violators will face penalties, arrests, and factory closures.

He stated that district administrations, police, and SEPA (Sindh Environmental Protection Agency) teams will conduct field inspections and take action without exception.

Agha Shah Nawaz Khan noted that multiple warnings and awareness campaigns had already been run, but now there is no room for leniency.

He urged all factory owners, wholesalers, and retailers to immediately cease all business related to plastic bags or face strict legal action.