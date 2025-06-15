Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation launches its first global initiative to safeguard 30,000 children in Zanzibar and Mexico

SHARJAH – Under the directive of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF), the Foundation has launched its first global initiatives aimed at protecting over 30,000 children at risk of violence, exploitation, and displacement in Zanzibar and Mexico.

These landmark projects, executed in partnership with leading global organisations—Save the Children International in Tanzania and Plan International in Mexico—are designed to create safer environments for children while strengthening local capacities for long-term child protection.

This announcement marks a significant step in KSQF’s mission to establish integrated protection systems for children in vulnerable situations. The initiatives reflect the Foundation’s recognition of the urgent and evolving threats facing children worldwide, including abuse, neglect, exploitation, and trafficking.

According to reports from UNICEF and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), one in five children aged 5 to 17 in low-income countries is engaged in forced or hazardous labour. Additionally, the number of child victims of trafficking identified globally has surged by 31% in recent years, highlighting the need for targeted intervention as a humanitarian imperative.

A holistic vision to build sustainable child protection systems worldwide is at the core of these projects. Speaking about the goals and strategic vision behind these initiatives, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi emphasized that the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation is driven by a profound belief that providing protection and care for children—and ensuring their healthy upbringing in an environment filled with inspiration, love, nurturing, and education—is, first and foremost, a fundamental human right. Furthermore, it represents a valuable investment in the future of our world.

Her Highness emphasised that the Foundation views the global threats facing children as urgent missions that cannot be delayed, noting that saving one child is a step toward securing the future of an entire community.

She added, “We launched the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation in 2024 to establish a global framework for child protection efforts wherever children are at risk.

The Foundation operates based on principles of integration and inclusivity, aiming to build a comprehensive protection system centred on prevention, victim support, partnership-building, and legislative development—translating the vision of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates in supporting humanity and defending its most vulnerable groups, especially children.”

Her Highness continued: “Children are the universal human denominator that unites all peoples, cultures, and beliefs. Regardless of our differing perspectives, we can unite around childhood and the right of every child to live a normal life, free from fear, anxiety, and physical or emotional harm. This is why we mobilise our efforts based on cooperation, sustainability, and direct impact, ensuring our projects are not merely short-term responses but solid building blocks for child-friendly, protective societies.”

Expanding Support Services for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Pemba and Unguja, Zanzibar

In Zanzibar, where rising rates of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) threaten children, particularly girls, KSQF, in partnership with Save the Children, is launching a comprehensive support program through two existing One Stop Centres located at Jitimai Hospital in Unguja and Abdalla Mzee Hospital in Pemba.

The “Expanding Support Services for Survivors of Violence” project will provide essential medical, psychological, and legal services to at least 1,000 survivors. Additionally, 10,000 individuals will benefit from awareness campaigns and integrated community support services.

This initiative follows a recent visit by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher to the centres in Zanzibar, which underscored the urgent need to enhance protection infrastructure. National reports indicate that 1 in 10 boys and 1 in 20 girls in Zanzibar experience sexual violence before reaching adulthood, with nearly 30% of girls affected by the age of 18. A 2023 report by the Office of the Chief Government Statistician recorded 162 GBV incidents, with children comprising 81.5% of the victims.

This year-long collaboration will enhance local GBV response systems, break cycles of abuse, and empower survivors to rebuild their lives in safe and supportive communities.

Protecting 7,000 Migrant Children and Youth in Mexico

In Mexico—one of the countries with the highest rates of human trafficking—KSQF and Plan International are implementing the “Guardians of Children” project in Tapachula, Mexico City, and Ciudad Juárez. This initiative responds to a dramatic surge in the number of unaccompanied migrant children, which increased from approximately 69,500 in 2019 to over 137,000 in 2023, driven by rising violence, poverty, and climate-related displacement.

The project will provide direct support to 7,000 migrant children and adolescents, while over 15,000 individuals will benefit from indirect outreach and community-building activities.

The project will include safe spaces, mobile health units, psychological first aid, and financial and emotional support for families. It also features training for community members to become active advocates for child protection and to raise awareness about trafficking and exploitation.

A study by Plan International, based on 155 interviews with migrant children and caregivers in Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, and Tijuana, revealed that while two-thirds of children began their journey with a parent or guardian, only one-third arrived in Mexico with an accompanying adult. This increased their vulnerability to GBV, forced recruitment, and other forms of exploitation during their journey.

A Global Vision to Bridge Gaps in Child Protection

KSQF’s strategy is grounded in the belief that sustainable change comes from long-term collaboration, local empowerment, and systemic transformation. Both the Zanzibar and Mexico projects were designed with sustainability at their core, reflecting KSQF’s broader commitment to addressing urgent protection needs across the Global South, including Africa and Latin America.

Looking ahead, the Foundation aims to expand its reach into the Arab region and South/Southeast Asia, where millions of children remain in critical need of protection, rehabilitation, and empowerment.