Balochistan shuts iran borders indefinitely amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict

QUETTA – Amid escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, the Balochistan government on Sunday ordered the indefinite closure of all border crossings with Iran in Turbat, Panjgur, and Gwadar districts.

The move came as Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the evacuation of 450 Pakistani pilgrims from Iran, with more expected to be repatriated from both Iran and Iraq soon.

Following Israeli airstrikes on Iran targeting commanders, nuclear scientists, and atomic facilities—actions Israel claimed were meant to halt Tehran’s nuclear ambitions—deputy commissioners across Balochistan cited growing regional instability in their orders to shut down cross-border movement.

Gwadar’s DC office announced the closure of the Gabd-Kalato 250 corridor and urged the public to contact authorities for guidance. Panjgur’s administration also sealed all Iranian entry points, banning foot travel and fuel transport as a precaution.

Officials warned of “uncertain conditions” and potential security risks due to heightened international tensions, urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate fully with local authorities.

Foreign Minister Dar reiterated on X that the government is prioritizing the safety and well-being of Pakistanis amid the unfolding crisis.