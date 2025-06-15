Trump predicts peace between Israel and Iran soon

US President Donald Trump has claimed that peace between Iran and Israel will be established soon, citing undisclosed meetings behind the scenes.

According to a report by international news agency Reuters, Trump said in a statement on his social media platform that peace between Iran and Israel is likely to happen soon as several unofficial meetings are underway and both countries “should and will make a deal.”

Trump expressed confidence, saying, “Iran and Israel should reach an agreement, and they will—we’ll soon see peace.”

However, he did not provide any specific details about the alleged meetings or any formal progress towards peace between the two nations. His remarks also contrast with a recent statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who vowed that Israeli strikes against Iran would continue with increased intensity.

Trump added, “I’ve done a lot but never taken credit for anything, and that’s fine—people understand. Let’s make the Middle East great again.”

Previously, Trump has also claimed to have played a role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan, asserting that he has the ability to resolve any conflict.

Meanwhile, the White House has not yet responded to requests for clarification on what measures Trump or the administration are taking to address the Middle East crisis.

It is worth noting that Iran and Israel continued exchanging attacks on Sunday, resulting in multiple casualties on both sides.