Balochistan MPA’s brother shot dead in Panjgur

PANJGUR – In Balochistan’s Panjgur district, unknown armed men opened fire, killing Waleed Saleh Baloch, the brother of Balochistan Assembly member Rehmat Saleh Baloch.

According to SP Panjgur, the incident occurred in a local area where unidentified gunmen targeted Waleed Saleh Baloch outside his home, resulting in his death on the spot.

The body was shifted to a hospital for legal formalities, and police have launched an investigation while efforts to arrest the suspects are underway.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Commissioner and DIG of the Makran Division.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the killing, the Chief Minister vowed that the culprits would be arrested soon and brought to justice.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them that all resources would be utilized to ensure justice.