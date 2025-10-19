Taliban bans Shamshad TV Broadcasts for not airing anti-Pakistan propaganda

KABUL – Taliban authorities suspended Shamshad TV, one of Afghanistan’s largest private broadcasters, for not adequately reporting against Pakistan during recent border clashes.

The shutdown, which began Friday night, affected the network’s television, radio, and social media operations. While no official reason was publicly announced, officials said the suspension was linked to the channel’s coverage of recent Afghanistan–Pakistan border tensions.

Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) confirmed the suspension, saying Taliban officials were dissatisfied with Shamshad’s reporting, which they viewed as too neutral in its coverage of the cross-border incidents.

Shamshad Radio and Television said it plans to resume broadcasts soon, reiterating its long-standing commitment to Islamic values, national interests, and professional journalism. The network stressed that throughout its 20-year history, it worked to inform the Afghan public under challenging circumstances while maintaining its editorial independence.

The move sparked fresh concern among Afghan journalists and press freedom advocates, who warn that such actions further undermine independent media and restrict the public’s right to information in Afghanistan.