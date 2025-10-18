India turning to Afghan mercenaries amid inability to wage conventional war with Pakistan: Usman Shami

LAHORE – Executive editor of Daily Pakistan, and political analyst Usman Shami said India may wish to launch another aggression against Pakistan, but currently lacks capability and courage after biting dust in recent clashes.

Shami said Indian Army and Air Chief issued several threats to Pakistan but admitted that multi-domain operations are a new concept for them, and they still need to develop this capability. Delving into details, he stressed that in modern warfare, the size of a country’s army is not as crucial as technological advancement. He called China as “university of modern warfare,” with Pakistan being “PhD student” learning from it, while India is still attempting to gain admission at the beginner level.

Recalling Pakistan’s defense preparedness, Shami said the country has been conducting joint training with China for the past 8–10 years. He added that multi-domain warfare is highly complex and will take India significant time to master. “Unfortunately, Prime Minister Modi has hijacked his own military leadership,” Shami opined.

He further linked recent tensions with Afghanistan to India’s recognition that it cannot engage Pakistan in a conventional war due to its limited capabilities. “India is now seeking to employ mercenaries to carry out incursions from other fronts,” he said.

Shami further discussed advancements in missile defense technology, referring US President Donald Trump’s statement about building a “Golden Dome.” He revealed that China has already developed the Golden Dome missile defense system and installed a prototype near the Taiwan border.

“This advanced system can simultaneously track and target 1,000 missiles and drones and is capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles,” he said. During the recent Iran-Israel conflict, Israel failed to intercept hypersonic missiles fired by Iran, underscoring the system’s advanced capabilities.

Pakistani government lately refuted Afghanistan’s claim that terrorism is solely Pakistan’s internal issue, citing evidence of Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan groups operating from Afghan soil. It stressed that Afghanistan must take responsibility for regional peace and stability.